Teenager Airlifted After Being Struck By Allegedly Drunk Driver In Stafford County: Police

A teenager was airlifted to a Virginia hospital after being struck by an allegedly intoxicated driver amid nearby holiday celebrations, officials said.

In Stafford County, Woodbridge resident Melissa Jones, 43, is facing multiple charges for allegedly drinking, driving, and maiming a teenager who was crossing the road nearby a Christmas parade.

Officials from the Vista Woods subdivision responded at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 to a reported pedestrian who had been struck in the 100 block of Choptank Road.

According to the initial investigation, Jones was driving a 2000 Dodge Durango through the area when she struck the teenager, who was crossing the road.

First responders from the sheriff’s office - who had been assigned to assist with the Fredericksburg City Christmas Parade - were dispatched to the area, where Jones was ultimately identified as a suspect and arrested for alleged DUI.

The teenager was flown to Fairfax Hospital by a police helicopter with “serious injuries.” The teen’s condition was not immediately available on Monday, Dec. 5.

Jones was arrested without incident and charged with:

DUI;

Maiming while DUI;

Drinking while driving.

She is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact Deputy R.A. Weatherholtz at the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office by calling (540) 658-4400.

In a statement, officials at the sheriff’s office called on the community to “please join us in continuing to pray for the recovery of the injured juvenile.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.