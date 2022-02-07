Stafford Drunk Driver Had Child In Car During Crash: Police

A Stafford woman had a blood-alcohol level of .20 and a child in her car when she caused a crash earlier this week, authorities said.

Kathleen Fernandez, 39, pulled into traffic while turning onto U.S. 1 on June 26 just before noon, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said. Her Toyota Sienna crashed into a black sedan and pushed it an oncoming pick-up truck, deputies said.

Several people were injured in the wreck. Though, none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Fernandez's blood-alcohol level was .20, more than twice the legal limit, at the time of the crash, and she had a child in her van with her, the Sheriff's Office said.

This is her second DUI in five years, deputies noted.

Officials charged her with DUI, child neglect, and failure to yield, deputies said. She was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond, officials said.

Deputies turned the child over to a responsible adult, and authorities notified Child Protective Services. The Sheriff's Office did not describe Fernandez's relationship with the kid.

