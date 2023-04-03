Hero Marines Leap Into Action To Prevent Teen Stabbing At Stafford County Chick-fil-A

A group of heroic Marines proved over the weekend that “Semper Fidelis” is not just a slogan.

Shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to Chick-fil-A on Dunn Drive after there was a reported disturbance involving three teens who got into an argument that rapidly went off the rails.

During the assault, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that one of the assailants pulled out a knife, at which point three nearby Marines put their training to use and diffused the situation.

Officials say that they were able to separate the fighting teens, with one of them breaking the knife in half to prevent any further harm. The two aggressive teens then fled the scene, while the victim told responding deputies that the two stole his phone during the fight.

No one was stabbed during the incident due to the quick-acting Marines. Only minor injuries were reported.

Deputies proceeded to canvas the area and later tracked down the two suspects in the CVS parking lot on Garrisonville Road who matched the description that was provided to investigators.

The suspects, a 14-year-old and 17-year-old, were both taken into custody, and the stolen phone was recovered.

Criminal complaints have been filed for assault and battery, as well as robbery for both teens. The older suspect was also hit with an attempted felony wounding charge.

According to the sheriff’s office, Juvenile Intake agreed to detain both at the Juvenile Detention Center, and their court hearing before a judge was scheduled for Monday, April 3.

“Thank you to the hero Marines who stepped up in order to protect the victim,” they said. “Without you, this altercation could have been a lot worse.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.