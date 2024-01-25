O'Clock: DC Driver Who Couldn't Tell Time Busted For DUI In Stafford County: Sheriff

Samuel Ordonez Alvarado 42, was arrested overnight by sheriff's deputies following a strange scene that played out on "National Beer Appreciation Day" when the District man got behind the wheel and things fell off the rail for him.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, the sheriff's office received a complaint about a reckless driver in a gray Chevy van with Washington, DC plates that was spotted erratically traveling on Warrenton Road, officials said.

During his ill-fated joyride, police say that Ordonez Alvarado was caught driving between lanes, driving on a sidewalk, and taking out a road closure barrier sign for good measure.

A pair of sergeants on patrol in the area of Warrenton Road and Banks Ford Parkway were in the vicinity, and they attempted to stop Ordonez Alvarado, though things were only just beginning to get bizarre.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, instead of pulling to the side of the road like most would do when flagged by law enforcement flashing lights and sirens, Ordonez Alvarado continued to roll at a snail's pace before finally stopping.

In the middle lane of Lichfield Boulevard.

The sergeants said that Ordonez Alvarado showed signs of intoxication, "including, glassy, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath."

Then Ordonez Alvarado made matters worse for himself.

After originally admitting to drinking one beer before driving, he reversed course and decided that in fact, it was two beers.

When prompted by the sergeants, he said that the last time he drank was at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night. The stop was reported shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday night.

"Considering the driver did not have a Doc Brown’s flux capacitor or Hermione’s time turner, it was hypothesized his 'two' beers were affecting his judgment," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office mused.

Ordonez Alvarado was charged with driving under the influence with a BAC between .15 and .20 percent, reckless driving, and hit-and-run.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond.

