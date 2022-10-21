Contact Us
Classes Cancelled At Stafford HS Due To Widespread Illness Impacting Hundreds Of Students

Stafford High School
Stafford High School Photo Credit: Facebook

Classes and after-school activities were canceled at Stafford High School due to a widespread illness that has impacted the majority of the student body, officials say.

Approximately 1,000 students are reportedly being treated for flu-like symptoms, forcing school officials to cancel classes through Sunday, Oct. 23, at which point the district plans to assess the situation.

It is unclear what caused the illness that is impacting hundreds of students on Friday, Oct. 21.

The Stafford High School Indians’ varsity football game at Massaponax has also been postponed until Monday, though officials did not say whether it was related to the widespread sickness being spread among the student body. 

