Mom's Medical Emergency Caused Crash That Killed Her On Virginia Highway, Police Say

Kristen N. Miller, 40, of Strasburg, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from her vehicle when she suffered a medical emergency Saturday, April 13 in Rappahannock County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said Miller was heading east on Route 211 in a 2006 Ford Expedition, when the car ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the roadway, and struck an embankment before it overturned at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Miller was ejected during and taken to Fauquier Health, where she "succumbed to her injuries," VSP said.

A GoFundMe for Miller's family says she went into a low sugar diabetic shock prior to the accident. She is survived by three children and two parents.

Kristen's daughter, Grace, shared the heartbreaking news on her mother's Facebook page, saying her death leaves a void in the hearts of her family.

"She was so beautiful and amazing and funny," Grace writes. "But I know she’s in no more pain and she’s up in heaven with everyone she’s lost and loved."

The crash remains under investigation.

