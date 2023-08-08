Missing Person Found Dead Near Fredericksburg's Chatham Bridge, Police Say (Developing)

Police were called to reports of a missing person near the Chatham Bridge in Fredericksburg around 9:15 a.m., Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

The person was found and pronounced dead.

"While no foul play is suspected at this time, detectives are continuing their investigation," Decatur said. "Our prayers are with the family."

