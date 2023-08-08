Fair 84°

SHARE

Missing Person Found Dead Near Fredericksburg's Chatham Bridge, Police Say (Developing)

A person reported missing out of Stafford County was found dead, authorities said.

Chatham Bridge
Chatham Bridge Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Police were called to reports of a missing person near the Chatham Bridge in Fredericksburg around 9:15 a.m., Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

The person was found and pronounced dead.

"While no foul play is suspected at this time, detectives are continuing their investigation," Decatur said. "Our prayers are with the family."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE