Malicious Wounding Suspect Leads Police Chase Through Stafford County: Authorities

Deputy B.E. Vaughn spotted the agitated driver, later identified as Jayshon Bates, on Staffordboro Boulevard around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

In his hurried state, Bates began passing vehicles and drove straight through a turn lane, police said. After seeing the obvious traffic lane violation, Vaughn turned on his emergency equipment in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop.

The vehicle stopped on Dover Place for mere moments. As soon as Vaughn stepped out of his vehicle, the suspect vehicle took off, initiating a pursuit. It wouldn’t take long for Vaughn to catch up to the vehicle, considering it crashed into a parked vehicle only 1/10 of a mile away on Westminster Lane, police said.

A bystander said the suspect driver ran into a nearby home. While it appeared the suspect wanted to play hide and seek at first, he quickly changed his mind after deputies gave commands to exit the house, authorities said.

The suspect compiled with commands and was taken into custody without further incident. He said he fled because he was wanted out of King George County for a malicious wounding charge.

Bates was served on his outstanding warrant, as well as, earned some Stafford charges due to his short-lived adventure. Bates was additionally charged with eluding police, hit and run, as well as, the traffic lane violation. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.