Littering Complaints Lands Wanted Man Behind Bars In Stafford County: Sheriff

Jared Beacham, 37, of Goochland, had apparently dumped trash at the Super 8 Motel on Warrenton Road around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

Beacham told a responding deputy he was “pretty sure” there were warrants out for his arrest.

He was right: Beacham had failure to appear warrants from Hanover County, Stafford County, and the city of Richmond, authorities said. The preexisting charge for the Hanover County warrant was for breaking into vehicles and stealing items.

Beacham was arrested and, a search inventory of his vehicle turned up drug paraphernalia, and tools often used to break into vehicles, the SCSO's said.

Beacham was charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, felony possession of burglary tools, and having an expired registration. He was also served on his outstanding warrants and was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The trash that Beacham dumped at the motel was properly disposed of in a nearby dumpster by police.

