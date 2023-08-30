'I Never Win': Virginia Beach College Student Wins Rare $500K Top Lottery Prize

In fact, the Virginia Beach woman said she doesn’t even understand them.

“I never win!” she said.

However, when she was at Malbon Brothers Corner Mart on General Booth Boulevard in Virginia Beach, her cousin bought a ticket, so she decided to give it a try.

Her ticket ended up winning the $500,000 prize.

“I showed the ticket to my cousin and said, ‘Tell me if I won or not,” she later told Virginia Lottery officials. Turns out, she’d just hit the top prize in the Funky Fortune game.

Funky Fortune is one of dozens of scratcher games offered by the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $10 up to that $500,000 top prize. This is the first top prize claimed in the game, which means two more top prizes are unclaimed.

The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,224,000. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.12.

Silva, who is a college student, said her winnings will help pay for her education.

All Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Silva lives in Virginia Beach, which received nearly $34.9 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year.

