'Dynamic Drone Duo' Help Save The Life Of Missing Hiker In Stafford County

A pair of drone pilots operating with the sheriff's office are being praised for possibly saving the life of a man who went missing while hiking early on Saturday morning.

Officials say that shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 17, deputies were called to the Civil War Park on Mount Hope Church Road, where a 36-year-old hiker who got separated from his group around midnight and was wearing clothing not fit for the frigid weather.

While temperatures dipped below zero, technology nearly failed the hiker, but ultimately came to his rescue, when his phone battery died, leaving him unable to call for help from his precarious position.

A Stafford County Sheriff's Office K9 was called to the scene in an attempt to track down the missing man, but ultimately it was a drone team that led a methodical search of the park, leading to the recovery of the hiker hours later.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, officials say that as the drone pilots were covering the last section of the park, they found the missing hiker in the woods, leading responding officers to him, bringing him back safely.

Video of the rescue is expected to be released by the sheriff's office later this week.

