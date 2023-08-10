DUI FXB Driver, 29, Assaults Pair Trying To Help After He Crashed His Car On I-95: VSP

Kevin J. Wood, of Fredericksburg, was heading south in a Mercedes sedan when he ran off the right side of the highway near the 135-mile marker in Stafford County, around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, Virginia State Police said.

After the vehicle struck the guardrail actuator and overturned, two passing motorists pulled off to the shoulder to try to help Wood.

Their help was not met by appreciation: Wood got out of the car and assaulted them, police said.

Wood was taken to Mary Washington Hospital and is still being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, as were the two motorists, both adult males.

State police arrested Wood on one count of driving under the influence (DUI, 3rd offense within 5-10 years), one count of attempted murder, one count of strangulation, and one count of malicious wounding.

The crash and assaults remain under investigation.

