Drunk Motel Guest Requests Jail Time, Weaponizes Sandal In Stafford Assault: Sheriff

Catherine Williams called 9-1-1 around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, saying she'd hit her romantic partner a number of times while at the Spring Lake Motel on Richmond Highway, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

"Communication Officers advised the caller sounded intoxicated while on the phone," the release says. When deputies arrived, they made contact with the victim, as well as, the caller, Williams, according to authorities.

Williams, in an intoxicated state in the parking lot, said she wanted to go to jail for the assault. When the victim tried to recount the events that brought them to this point, Williams took off her sandal and attempted to throw it at the victim, police said.

"To prevent the sandal boomerang, deputies went to detain her," the news release says. "That is when Williams resisted and assaulted a deputy. She was eventually removed from her weapon of choice and placed into handcuffs."

Williams was charged with public intoxication, assault and battery, assault and battery on law enforcement, as well as, obstruction of justice with force. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $4,000 secured bond, and until she was no longer intoxicated.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.