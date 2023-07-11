Drunk Driver Going 80MPH Leads 10-Mile Pursuit Through Stafford County: Sheriff

Stafford County Sheriff's deputies spotted a suspected drunk driver in a Dodge Caliber heading south on Richmond Highway around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, Sheriff David Decatur said.

Sergeant K.P. Lytle located the vehicle — driven by Tony Trimble, 46, of King George — near Hospital Center Boulevard, and saw the driver was unable to maintain the lane of travel, Decatur said.

A traffic stop was attempted near the Rappahannock Regional Jail, but Trimble chose to initiate a pursuit instead, continuing southbound at speeds up to 80 mph, the sheriff said.

Trimble disregarded traffic signals and turned onto Layhill Road. Deputies attempted to get into position to deploy spike strips, but were unsuccessful.

Trimble continued at speeds in the 60 mph range before running the red traffic signal to turn right on Leeland Road. Another red light was overlooked as the suspect made a left onto Deacon Road. He then deployed the fake turn signal like he was going to turn left onto Brooke Road, but he actually turned right. Deputies were not fooled.

Finally, Trimble made a wide, right turn onto New Hope Church Road, overcorrected, then went into the ditch. Sgt. Lytle blocked his path and Deputy C.C. Lee obstructed the rear escape route. The suspect did strike the rear of Sgt. Lytle’s patrol car, causing minor damage to both vehicles.

Trimble was ordered out of the vehicle and taken into custody. He was charged with felony eluding, DUI third offense in five years, driving after forfeiture of license, failing to maintain the lane of travel, failing to obey traffic lights, failing to obey highway signs and throwing an inflammable object (cigarette) from the vehicle.

He was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

There were no injuries to the driver or his passenger. The vehicle was ordered impounded for 30 days.

