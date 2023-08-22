Drugs Fall Out Of Walmart Thief's Shirt While Talking To Off-Duty Deputy: Stafford Sheriff

Walmart workers caught a woman later identified as Natalie Hardee, 40, of Woodbridge, stuffing items into a duffel bag at the Village Parkway store in Stafford on Saturday, Aug. 19, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

Hardee left the store after being confronted by employees, and left in a vehicle driven by Brian Padgett, 36, of Annandale, Decatur said.

A deputy was heading home after work when he spotted the vehicle, and stopped it on Warrenton Road. While talking to Hardee about the larceny report, a bag filled with drugs substances fell out of her shirt. Despite it being tucked in her clothes, she lied about knowing what it was, Decatur said. She also lied by giving police a false name.

As it turns out, Hardee was wanted out of Prince William and Henrico County for failure to appear. During the search of the vehicle, not only was the over $1,000 of stolen items recovered, but so were even more drugs belonging to both suspects.

Padgett was charged with two counts of possession of controlled substances. Hardee was charged with false identity to law enforcement, grand larceny, and two counts of possession of controlled substances. She was also served on her outstanding warrants. Both were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

