Driver Crashes Trying To Chase Unlicensed, Uninsured Hit-Run Motorist In Stafford: Cops

A driver later identified as 27-year-old Alicia Brown, of Columbia, South Carolina, was driving a black Chevy Camaro when she backed into a man's Hyundai at the Publix on Publix Way Wednesday, Jan. 10 around 11 a.m., Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

Instead of stopping to exchange information, Brown left the scene and the other driver gave chase in his Hyundai, following the Camaro onto Courthouse Road, Decatur said.

The Camaro driver made a U-turn on Courthouse Road and the Hyundai driver attempted to follow suit. However, the Hyundai driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic and caused an accident, police said. There were minor injuries in the crash, the Hyundai was now totaled and Courthouse Road was briefly closed for the clean-up.

The Hyundai driver was cited for failing to yield, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office deputies did what they do best: Found the suspect.

Deputy N.D. Fonseca III spotted the Camaro on I-95 and conducted a traffic stop with the assistance of Deputy G.P. McCaulley.

"And just like that, this crime was ended faster than the Washington Commander’s playoff hopes," Decatur's office said in a release.

Brown did not have insurance or a license, police said.

Brown was charged with hit and run, no operator’s license, and no insurance. She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond.

Residents are reminded to not chase after suspects, leave it to the professionals of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. If you are interested in being a part of our Sheriff’s Office team, we will provide the take-home car and train you in emergency vehicle operations.

