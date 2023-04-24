Deputy Assaulted During Not So Great Escape By Wanted Man In Stafford County: Sheriff

Freddie Carter, Jr. 37, a man familiar to members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, is facing a smorgasbord of criminal charges following his latest encounter with law enforcement that landed him behind bars after he returned to the scene of an earlier crime.

Carter’s long day began at approximately 1:20 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, when members of the sheriff’s office were called to Garrison Woods to investigate a reported assault that had taken place earlier in a nearby apartment complex.

In that initial incident, the victim said that he was pushed into the side of a vehicle by Carter, the force of which caused a dent and broken window for the vehicle.

Carter then fled the crime scene. For now.

Hours later, at approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday night, deputies were called back to the area of the initial assault after a second witness reported that Carter returned to the scene, only to continue his nefarious night of crime.

As deputies approached Carter a second time, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said that he jumped into the passenger seat of a nearby car and demanded that the driver leave, though he failed to comply, temporarily ending Carter’s trail of terror in North Stafford, but he was only getting started.

It is alleged that Carter was ordered out of the vehicle to be detained, but instead of going down quietly, he elbowed a deputy in the face and unsuccessfully attempted to flee on foot before being apprehended.

Doubling down, Carter - who was already wanted in various jurisdictions throughout Virginia - attempted to provide responding deputies with a false name, adding to the list of crimes he is charged with.

Carter, who was already wanted in Stafford (failure to appear on a second DUI offense). Spotsylvania (failure to appear on a drug charge), and Southampton (for violation of probation for felony eluding), is now charged with:

Assault and battery on law enforcement;

Obstruction;

Identity theft;

Unlawful name change;

False identification to law enforcement;

Vandalism;

Assault and battery.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

