Chicken Joint Famous For Its Crimson Sauce Expands To Stafford

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken, which is based in Los Angeles, CA, is opening a store at the Embrey Mills Town Center in Stafford — and 25 more across Virginia are in the works.

With a successful opening in Woodbridge earlier in January 2023, the Stafford location marks Crimson Coward's second in northern Virginia.

Crimson Coward intently curates quality at each aspect of the customer journey. Their fresh-cooked and heat-layered hand-breaded chicken, tenders, wings, and a variety of sides are all cooked to order on site. Their signature sandwich, dubbed “The Crimson” is served with Crimson Sauce, house-made coleslaw, and pickles on an artisan brioche bun.

“We’ve really been embraced by the community in Woodbridge and are excited to introduce more people to our made-to-order, mouth-watering menu,” said store owner Nabil Asad.

Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken is expected to open by the end of the year.

