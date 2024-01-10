Woodbridge Woman Back From Vacation Wins $1M Virginia Lottery Prize While Out Of The Country

The Woodbridge woman was out of the country when the winning ticket numbers were announced in Virginia's "New Year's Millionaire Raffle," but when she came back stateside, she was in for a heck of a welcome home present.

Days after stepping out of the plane back in Virginia, Rogers found out that she had one of the five top-prize winning $1 million tickets.

"I literally just started screaming," she exclaimed while giving the thumbs up at Lottery Headquarters.

A smiling Rogers says that she isn't a regular Lottery player, and typically plays in December, particularly the New Year's raffle because it offers the best chances at a seven-figure prize.

The business entrepreneur said she plans to invest her newfound windfall after purchasing the winning ticket at Food Lion on Hoadly Road in Manassas.

Four other million-dollar winning tickets were bought in Arlington, Fredericksburg, Leesburg and Stafford counties.

Seven tickets won $100,000 each that were sold in Henrico, Lynchburg, Manassas, Poquoson, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Yorktown.

An additional 1,000 tickets each won $500.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.