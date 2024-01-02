Check Your Tickets! Winners Of Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle Announced

Lottery officials have announced the winning numbers for Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle, which included five $1 million winners and seven $100,000 prizes.

The odds of winning the million dollar prize were 1 in 125,000.

Winning million dollar tickets were sold at:

Ticket 007094: Paddy’s 32 Steakhouse & Pub on Center Street in Stafford;

Ticket 125311: Wawa on Plank Road in Fredericksburg;

Ticket 168420: 7-Eleven on East Market Street in Leesburg;

Ticket 388720: Food Lion on Hoadly Road in Manassas;

: Food Lion on Hoadly Road in Manassas; Ticket 485284: Harris Teeter on South George Mason Drive in Arlington.

Tickets worth $100,000 were sold at:

Ticket 005593 : Food Lion on Holland Road in Suffolk;

Ticket 037555: 7-Eleven on Wythe Creek Road in Poquoson;

Ticket 079504: Wawa on George Washington Memorial Highway in Yorktown;

Ticket 147264: Malbon Brothers Corner Mart on General Booth Boulevard in Virginia Beach;

Ticket 310859: 7-Eleven on Bedford Avenue in Lynchburg;

Ticket 420843: Food Lion on Lauderdale Drive in Henrico;

: Food Lion on Lauderdale Drive in Henrico; Ticket 619991: 7-Eleven on Wellington Road in Manassas.

There were also 1,000 $500 prizes handed out after 625,000 tickets were sold through Dec. 29.

A complete list of winners can be found here.

