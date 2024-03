Marta Villanueva Benitez, of Woodbridge, had gotten into an argument with an 11-year-old girl, a family member, Friday afternoon, March 15 when she struck the girl with a metal broom multiple times, county police said.

The girl reported the injuries the following day to school personnel who contacted the police. Minor injuries were reported.

Villanueva Benitez was charged with felony child abuse.

