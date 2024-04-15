Speeding DUI Driver, 34, Dies In Violent Woodbridge Crash: Cops

Lavone Rasheed Richardson-Crosby was behind the wheel of a 2018 Chevrolet Cruze heading west on Dale Boulevard when he crossed over the median into the eastbound lanes and struck a guardrail approaching Cherrydale Drive, around 8 p.m., county police said.

The vehicle continued through the intersection before driving down into an embankment on Cranmer Mews and struck a tree, authorities said. The Chevy overturned and came to rest upside down. Richardson-Crosby, the sole occupant with no fixed address, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and impairment appear to be factors in the crash. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. The investigation continues.

