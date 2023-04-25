Virginia Mom Dies In Labor With Twin Boys, Family Left Grieving

Nicole Richard leaves behind her husband, Kevin, and their four sons.

More than $161,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the family as of Tuesday, April 25.

In a Facebook post penned Thursday, April 20, Kevin said Nicole suffered clotting that required immediate open heart surgery. While the clots were removed, there were other issues that couldn't be fixed, Kevin said.

"She truly was in the best hands and the doctors provided her with a least a fighting chance, which, given the severity of the circumstances was all we could ask," he said.

"Nicole’s legacy of love, care and hospitality has touched so many. She loved most through opening up the family table and providing a space for people to enjoy fellowship and food."

As of April 21, the babies were in separate hospitals — one requiring surgery on his intestines before heart surgery, to be performed at a later time, according to the GoFundMe. After recovering from the first surgery, he baby will hopefully be going home to join his father and three brothers.

As one of Nicole's wishes was to breastfeed her babies, a year's supply of breastmilk has already been sourced, the campaign says.

