Teen Took Photo Of Classmate Inside HS Bathroom In PWC, Posted It On Social Media, Police Say

Last week, a School Resource Officer assigned to the Hylton High School in Woodbridge concluded an investigation into an inappropriate photo that was taken last month inside the building, according to police.

Officials say that on Monday, Nov. 20, a 15-year-old student took a picture of another minor inside a school restroom, which was later posted on a social media app.

No details about the photo were released.

The photo was caught by a different student online, who then notified a teacher, leading to the arrest of the teen, who was charged with unlawful filming.

According to a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson, the 15-year-old is being held at the county's Juvenile Detention Center and his next court date is pending.

