Fair 19°

SHARE

Teen Took Photo Of Classmate Inside HS Bathroom In PWC, Posted It On Social Media, Police Say

Social media reared its ugly head, and now two teens will have to pick up the pieces after an inappropriate picture taken inside a Prince William County high school bathroom was shared amongst classmates.

<p>C.D. Hylton or Hylton High School </p>

C.D. Hylton or Hylton High School

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
<p>School buses lined up at C.D. Hylton High School.</p>

School buses lined up at C.D. Hylton High School.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Last week, a School Resource Officer assigned to the Hylton High School in Woodbridge concluded an investigation into an inappropriate photo that was taken last month inside the building, according to police.

Officials say that on Monday, Nov. 20, a 15-year-old student took a picture of another minor inside a school restroom, which was later posted on a social media app. 

No details about the photo were released.

The photo was caught by a different student online, who then notified a teacher, leading to the arrest of the teen, who was charged with unlawful filming.

According to a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson, the 15-year-old is being held at the county's Juvenile Detention Center and his next court date is pending.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE