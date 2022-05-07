Prince William Boys Basketball Team Headed To National Tourney With Your Help

The Bayou Elite Basketball program out of Prince William County is bound for a national basketball tournament later this summer, but they'll need help paying for the trip.

The AAU team — made up of players from across the county — will play in the Perfection National Invitation Tournament beginning on July 29 in Philadelphia. The boys have spent the season beating some of the best teams across the country at qualifying tournaments. These boys don't lack talent. They only need the money to cover the cost of the trip.

Parent Shireen Tashakkori started a GoFundMe to help them pay for the hotel stay and travel expenses. So far, she's raised more than $700 of the team's $1,000 goal. But the deadline to pay is fast approaching.

"We have a lot of lower-income families who just can't afford to send (the players) to the tournament," Shireen said. "... These teams have worked so hard all year, and we just want to make sure they can see this to the end."

The teams will play games for four days in the hopes of winning enough to claim the national crown. The tournament draws the best teenage players in the country, and Bayou Elite is ready to prove they belong.

Coach Reggie Bureau created Bayou Elite four years ago with coach Leo Hames. They started with two teams but have grown to include teams for players in 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, and 11th grades. That means they spend entire days in the gym coaching their players during tournaments, but it's worth it to watch the players' games develop, Bureau said.

"Honestly, we are committed to these guys," he said about why he does this kind of work. "To see them come to practice and put in the work to be great, how could you not give them your all? When they step on the court, they do the same. They never want to let us down."

The Bayou Elite Basketball teams have played squads from as far as California this season, Bureau said. Now, they hope to bring home their biggest win of the year in Philadelphia at the national tournament, which could be a springboard for the players and the program.

"Our kids get a chance to play in front of college scouts, sponsors, etc," Bureau said. "That's what the goal is to win nationals and hope to get sponsored by Nike, Adidas, or Under Armor."

Win or lose, Bayou Elite is more than basketball, coach Bureau said. It's about building character as well as good teammates.

"We teach team basketball at Bayou," Bureau said. "We as coaches try to be good role models and mentors to the players. Teach them how to win and lose, but most of all, learn from us both.

Click here to learn more about the GoFundMe campaign. Click Here to learn more about Bayou Elite Basketball.

