Robber Nabbed After Violent Manassas Encounter: Police

A 24-year-old man was in police custody after police say he and a woman robbed a man violently in Northern Virginia.

Francisco D. Vilorio Velasquez.
Francisco D. Vilorio Velasquez. Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
The woman, whose name was not released, struck a 37-year-old man around 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1, on Irongate Way near Harpers Ct. in Manassas, Prince William County police said.

The man fell to the ground, as Francisco D. Vilorio Velasquez and the woman took the victim's money then fled, police said.

Vilorio Velasquez was later arrested and charged with robbery. The woman remains at large.

