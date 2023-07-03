Robber Nabbed After Violent Manassas Encounter: Police

The woman, whose name was not released, struck a 37-year-old man around 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1, on Irongate Way near Harpers Ct. in Manassas, Prince William County police said.

The man fell to the ground, as Francisco D. Vilorio Velasquez and the woman took the victim's money then fled, police said.

Vilorio Velasquez was later arrested and charged with robbery. The woman remains at large.

