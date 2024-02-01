Fair 54°

Police Seize 66K Fentanyl Pills, Pot, Mushrooms During Massive Drug Bust In Manassas

Tens of thousands of fentanyl pills have been taken off the street after a massive bust was reported in Prince William County, according to authorities.

The seized drugs and weapons.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Zak Failla
The Manassas Police Department announced on Thursday that a multi-agency investigation led to the seizure of drugs, weapons, and other contraband. 

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, a search warrant was executed in Manassas that led to the arrest of four people found to be in possession of what police described as "a substantial amount of illegal narcotics and firearms." 

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement personnel seized: 

  • $6,500 in cash;

  • $40,000 in high-end jewelry;
  • 66,000 fentanyl pills;
  • 2,300 grams of marijuana;
  • 40 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms;
  • 142 grams of cocaine;
  • Six firearms.

Those arrested have been charged with offenses that include:

  • Distribution of Schedule I/II narcotics;

  • Possession of narcotics while in possession of a firearm;
  • Felon in possession of a firearm;
  • Possession of marijuana;
  • Possession of a stolen firearm.

Officials noted that the investigation is ongoing.

