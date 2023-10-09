Police ID Victim, Release Mugshot Of Murder Suspect Who Called 9-1-1 In Woodbridge

Joi Camille Storr, of Woodbridge, has been charged with murder and stabbing in the commission of a felony for the killing of Jeremy David Lewis, 43, of Dumfries, Prince William County police said.

Storr and Lewis had been arguing inside an apartment at the Dale Forest Apartments, in the 14300 block of Wrangler Lane, around 1:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, when Storr slashed him across his upper body, police said.

Storr contacted emergency services, prompting police to respond to the apartment. Fire and rescue personnel arrived and pronounced Lewis dead at the scene, and police identified Storr as a suspect. She was captured near Caton Hill Road without incident.

