Police ID Dumfries Motorcyclist Killed In I-95 Crash With VDOT Car: 'Deeply Saddened'

Victor M. Harper II, 30, of Dumfries, was heading north when he lost control and ran off the right side of the highway around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, Virginia State Police said.

Harper struck a VDOT Safety Service Patrol vehicle that was stopped in the shoulder with its lights activated at the 155 mile marker in Prince William County. Just before that, a sedan ran off the right side of the highway and struck the VDOT car.

Harper, meanwhile, was thrown from his 2015 Harley-Davidson and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

Days prior, Harper was promoted to the role of program director at Neighborhood Community Services, he said on Facebook.

Those who knew him well and only knew him somewhat mourned his loss on social media.

"Victor Harper, who took dance classes with us for several years until a few years ago tragically passed away while on his motorcycle yesterday," Susan Stern wrote.

"I am really struck by his death, although I didn’t know him well— Just loved talking a bit with him while dancing, and loved his smile. I used to have such a good time dancing with Victor, and loved it when he brought his little girl to class, and sometimes he would pick her up while doing a Rueda, and other times she would sit on a chair while amusing herself, or sometimes I would play with her so Victor could dance. He clearly adored her. He was only 30! So awful!"

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.