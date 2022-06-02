Contact Us
Woodbridge Parents Charged After Toddler Found Playing Alone In The Road: Police

Isaiah James Hammonds
Isaiah James Hammonds Photo Credit: Prince William County Police

Police arrested two parents this week after officers found their 3-year-old son playing alone in the street and their 4-year-old home alone, authorities said. 

Richetta Veronique Hammonds, 36, and Isaiah James Hammonds, 30, both of Woodbridge, were charged with child neglect on Wednesday, June 1,  Prince William County police said. 

A neighbor called the police around 10:30 a.m. after they noticed the toddler alone in the middle of the road. They took the boy to the sidewalk, and he pointed to a nearby house. When police arrived, they found a 4-year-old who'd been alone in that home, the report said. Their parents had been gone for an extended period. 

It's unclear why they were left alone or how long their parents had been away. 

Officers arrested the Hammonds and took their children to a family member, the report said. 

