20-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In High-Speed Dumfries Hit-Run: Police

Joseph Emmanuel Word was operating a 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400R at high speeds southbound on Richmond Highway when he was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck heading north near the Pine Bluff Drive intersection around 10:20 p.m., county police said.

The pickup had entered the intersection in front of the motorcycle’s path of travel, causing the collision that separated Word from his bike, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene. The pickup truck was later found unoccupied behind a nearby business. A police K-9 attempted to search for the suspect who was not found.

Word was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information about those involved to contact police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.