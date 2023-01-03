Teen Video Game-Stealing Home Invader Busted For Violent Gainesville Burglary, Police Say

The final suspect involved in a violent December home invasion in Prince William County has been apprehended following a nearly month-long search.

Gainesville resident Jahmarion Deshawn Owens, 19, is facing multiple charges for his alleged role in an incident that broke out near a home in the 14400 block of Sedona Drive last month in his hometown, according to the Prince William County Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Specifically, Owens was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of robbery;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Burglary.

Officers from the department were called shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 to the Gainesville residence, where there was a report of a home invasion that had just taken place involving multiple people who were known to each other.

Officials say that Owens, Jordan Delaney Sickles, and Angel Christopher Navarrete were involved in an alleged confrontation with the owner of the home that started outside the residence before it escalated and transitioned to the inside of the house, when a woman attempted to intervene and was also assaulted.

During the invasion, one of the three brandished a handgun, according to police, and the three allegedly stole:

Drug paraphernalia;

Cash;

Clothing;

Gaming equipment.

Minor injuries were reported.

Sickles and Navarrete were arrested and charged for their roles in the home invasion the following day, on Thursday, Dec. 6, though Owens had been at large until he was picked up by investigators on Monday, Jan 2 in Woodbridge.

Owens’s initial court date is pending. Bond information was unavailable on Tuesday afternoon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.