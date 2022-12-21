Teen Mercedes Driver At Large After Striking Officer, Fleeing From Police Twice In Woodbridge

An elusive teen driver remains at large after intentionally attempting to harm a police officer in Virginia attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a Mercedes in Woodbridge in Prince William County on Tuesday night.

Angel Isaac Cabrera Chirinos, 18, is wanted on a host of charges following a strange scene that played out on Tuesday, Dec. 20, when officers attempted to stop a 2008 Mercedes SC 400 in Woodbridge.

At approximately 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday night, investigators say that a Prince William County police officer stopped Chirinos near the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Forestdale Avenue for speeding and lacking any license plates.

During the subsequent stop, police say that the officer made contact with Chirinos, who initially provided false information to the investigator that was ultimately deemed to be entirely fictitious.

While the officer was attempting to read the VIN number of the Mercedes, it is alleged that Chirinos proceeded to speed away, striking the officer in the arm with a side-view mirror on the vehicle. He then fled and no police pursuit was launched.

Later on Tuesday night, a different officer spotted the same Mercedes exiting a parking lot back onto Dale Boulevard, prompting an attempt at a second traffic stop.

It is alleged that Chirinos again sped away and was not pursued. The vehicle was ultimately located unoccupied in front of a residence in the 4100 block of Glendale Road, though Chirinos was already in the wind.

Chirinos is now wanted on multiple arrest warrants for charges that include:

Attempted malicious wounding of a Law Enforcement Officer (LEO);

Two counts of felony eluding;

Two counts of providing false information to the police;

Multiple traffic-related offenses.

He was described as being a Hispanic man who is approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

