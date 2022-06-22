Suspect Accused Of Assaulting Victim In Triangle Apprehended: Police

A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly abducting and assaulting a woman in Virginia, officials announced.

Woodbridge resident Earl Tyrell Williams, 36, was apprehended following a months-long investigation into an alleged assault of a 55-year-old woman in Triangle earlier this year.

In April, officers from the Prince William Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Triangle Street in Triangle to investigate a reported assault involving Williams and his victim, who were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated into physicality, authorities said.

It is alleged that during the incident, Williams repeatedly struck his victim in her head and face, and when she attempted to flee, he forcibly pulled her back inside and continued the attack.

During the assault, a spokesperson for the Prince William Police Department said that Williams’ victim was able to contact police, though he was able to flee the scene before officers arrived to investigate.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the investigation, Williams was identified as a suspect and he was apprehended after multiple unsuccessful attempts to take him into custody, police announced on Wednesday, June 22.

Williams was charged with two counts of abduction and three counts of assault and battery, officials said. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday, July 5.

