Speeding, DUI Driver Wanted In Crash With Multiple Victims In Woodbridge: Police

Authorities in northern Virginia are seeking a man who was DUI and speeding when he caused a crash that left multiple people injured including himself over the summer, they said.

Shawn Seki Clifford Reddrick, 20, of Woodbridge, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Acura Integra and driving west on Old Bridge Road when he struck a 2016 Isuzu turning left onto Harbor Drive around 11:55 p.m. June 17, Prince William County police said.

The impact of the crash caused the Acura to hit strike a pole, leaving Redderick and his two passengers, an 18-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old girl, with serious injuries, police said. The Isuzu driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

On July 6, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Reddrick, who remains at large as of Friday, Oct. 21. He is wanted for several DUI offenses including maiming, underage possession of alcohol, and no seatbelt use.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.