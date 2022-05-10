Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince William Daily Voice serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Police & Fire

Reward Offered For Gar-Field Fair Ground Shooting In Prince William County: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Surveillance images of the suspect shooter
Surveillance images of the suspect shooter Photo Credit: Prince William County Police Department

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $6,000 for information regarding a shooting that occurred in Prince William County earlier this year that injured a teenage girl. 

The suspected shooter is described as a Black male, possibly in his teens, who was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes at the time of the shooting. 

The incident happened at the Gar-Field High School fair grounds in Woodbridge around 9:22 p.m. on April 15, Prince William County police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was flown to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, police said. No other victims were found. 

Initial investigation revealed the suspect fired multiple shots when two groups got into an argument after leaving the carnival, police said. Investigators are unsure if the shooter was part of one of the groups.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-7000 or submitting a tip online to pwcva.gov/policetip.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.