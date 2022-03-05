Contact Us
Prince William Daily Voice
Prince William Man Arrested For Trapping Woman In His Bedroom: Police

David Cifarelli
Juan Ernesto Turcios Lopez
Juan Ernesto Turcios Lopez Photo Credit: Prince Williams Police Department

A Prince William man is being held without bail for essentially trapping a woman inside his bedroom after getting into an argument, authorities said. 

Police were called to investigate a domestic incident in the 13300 block of Greenacre Drive in Woodbridge around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, Prince William County Police said.

Upon arrival, a 35-year-old woman told officers that her and Juan Ernesto Turcios Lopez had gotten into a fight that escalated in Turcios Lopez getting physical with her.

During the fight, Turcios Lopez shoved the woman and kept her from leaving his bedroom, police said. The woman was able to get away for a moment and call police. No one was injured. 

After the investigation, Turcios Lopez was arrested and charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery, police said. 

