Police ID Couple Who Broke Into Woodbridge Store, But Can't Find One Suspect

Police say they've identified the couple who broke into a Woodbridge store for some early morning shopping earlier this month, but they haven't been able to find one of the suspects.

Khadijah Ayesha Campbell, 34, and Anthony Wayne Cannady Jr, 33, both of Woodbridge, broke into Fashion Time at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle on June 6, Prince William County police said. The manager saw them when he went to open the store that morning.

The manager confronted the man, and the couple ran out of the building with several watches, police said.

Investigators didn't have trouble finding Campbell to serve her warrants for burglary and grand larceny. She was being held at the Prince William-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center on an unrelated charge, police said.

Police haven't been able to locate Cannady, who is wanted for burglary and grand larceny, police said.

