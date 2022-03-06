Contact Us
Police & Fire

Manassas Man Charged With Neglecting Child Who Came To His Rescue

Josh Lanier
Email me
Dillon Wayne Mahoney
Dillon Wayne Mahoney Photo Credit: Prince William County Police

A 5-year-old kid was there for a Manassas man when he needed help last week, but police say the man didn't reciprocate.

Dillon Wayne Mahoney, 31, was tasked with watching the child on Sunday, May 26, but he was intoxicated and blacked out just after 4:30 p.m., Prince William police said. The child saw what happened and rushed to tell a family member who called paramedics. 

Responders revived Mahoney and took him to a nearby hospital for treatment, the incident report noted. 

Police investigated the incident and charged Mahoney with felony child neglect on Monday, May 27, police said. They placed him in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 bond. 

Police didn't say what relationship Mahoney had with the child. 

