Man Killed Child Driving Into Oncoming Traffic During Argument In Dumfries, Police Say

Police say that a man intentionally caused the crash that killed a 5-year-old girl in Dumfries earlier this week after getting into an argument with a woman and taking things to the extreme.

Mustafa Nofel Aljazairi, 33, of Stafford, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of malicious wounding days after a double fatal crash that left a third driver hospitalized in critical condition, authorities announced on Saturday, April 8.

Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 5 to the intersection of Dumfries Road and Fortuna Center Plaza to investigate a two-vehicle crash with multiple fatalities, officials said.

The initial investigation into the fatal crash determined that Aljazairi was driving a 2007 Chrysler 300 with Dorothy Anne Fontain, 33, and a 5-year-old girl, both of Woodbridge, inside, when he crossed into the opposite lane of traffic on Dumfries Road and was struck by a Chevrolet Suburban being driven by a 46-year-old woman in the opposite direction.

According to police, further investigation found that Aljazairi and Fontain were involved in a verbal altercation as they were driving northbound on Dumfries Road. During that argument, it is alleged that Aljazairi intentionally drove the Chrysler into the oncoming lane of traffic, striking the Suburban.

Neither Aljazairi nor Fontain were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and the child was not properly restrained, investigators said. The driver of the Suburban was properly belted.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Aljazairi and the Suburban driver were transported to the area hospitals with what were described as “serious, non-life-threatening injuries.”

Fontain was rushed to an area hospital and pronounced dead on Wednesday night, while the child died from her injuries on Thursday, April 6.

Following a consultation with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for Aljazairi on Friday, April 7, and he was arrested without incident in Stafford.

He is being held without bond and his initial court date is pending.

