Handgun Brandishing Woman Breaks Out Weapon During Verbal Altercation Gone Wrong in VA: Police

A woman is in custody after getting into an altercation that escalated in Virginia with a teenager who she wound up shooting in Prince William County, authorities say.

Jacquelyn Renee Stokes, 35, is facing a pair of charges following an overnight incident involving an 18-year-old teen who was shot during a verbal confrontation that escalated into a “malicious wounding" incident.

Police say that shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, officers from the Prince William County Police Department responded to the 13600 block of Lynn Street in Woodbridge, where there were reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers said that they found the teen - whose name has not been released - with a gunshot wound, and were able to provide aid until paramedics arrived to transport him to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation determined that the teen and Stokes, a resident of the home, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated, during which, she pulled out a handgun and shot the 18-year-old, police said.

No other injuries or property damage was reported. The relationship between the two was not disclosed by investigators.

Stokes was arrested without incident and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Her initial court date is pending and bond information was unavailable on Monday afternoon.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.