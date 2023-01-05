Gunman Murders GF's 3-Year-Old Sister In Dumfries Mass Shooting, Police Say

A murder suspect is in custody in Prince William County after he shot his girlfriend outside their Dumfries home before heading back inside the house to turn the gun on her siblings, killing a little girl in the process, police say.

Washington, DC resident Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 3-year-old girl who was found inside a home shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive, according to a Prince William County Police spokesperson.

The victims included:

The 3-year-old girl;

A 17-year-old girl;

A 16-year-old boy;

A 14-year-old girl;

A 14-year-old boy.

All of the victims were from Dumfries and lived in the Milroy Drive home together with Oglesby.

Police say that upon arrival at the home on Wednesday afternoon, officers found the 17-year-old teen, who was reportedly in a relationship with Oglesby, outside in front of the residence, and a check inside led to the discovery of four more victims.

The preliminary investigation determined that Oglesby had been staying at the Milroy Drive home and was in a relationship with the 17-year-old. During an altercation outside, he allegedly shot the teen before going inside and shooting his other four victims, according to the spokesperson.

The young girl was pronounced dead at the scene and the four teens were rushed to area hospitals with what were described as serious, life-threatening injuries. Another sibling, a 13-year-old boy, was in another area of the house and was not injured during the mass shooting.

Their conditions were not immediately available on Thursday, Jan. 5.

According to police, Oglesby was quickly identified as a suspect and he was detained at a nearby business by an officer canvassing the area looking for him, though he was uncooperative with investigators about the events leading to the shooting.

Two weapons were recovered during the investigation and they are being tested to determine if they were used in the incident.

Oglesby was charged with:

Murder;

Four counts of aggravated malicious wounding;

Five counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held without bond.

