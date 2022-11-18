Drunk Virginia Man Threw Folding Knife, Tried To Disarm Officer During Arrest: Police

A Virginia man has been charged with allegedly throwing a weapon at a police officer and trying to disarm them during an arrest attempt.

It all went down around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 on Ashton Avenue and Bannerwood Drive in Manassas, according to the Prince William Police Department.

Dion Gruger Garner, 32, of Woodbridge, was driving a car that had stopped near the intersection when officers approached him and determined he was drunk, they said.

When cops tried to arrest Garner, he refused to get out of the car and tried to drive off, police said.

Officers were able to stop him before a struggle ensued, they said. During the struggle, Garner apparently threw a closed folding knife and struck an officer.

He also tried to remove a handgun from the officer's holster, police said. Garner was unsuccessful.

He was eventually taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

Garner was charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, attempt to disarm a (LEO), obstruction, driving under the influence, and unreasonable refusal.

He was being held without bond and his next court date is pending.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince William and receive free news updates.