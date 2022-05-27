DC Man Arrested In Connection With Recent Prince William Homicide

Police say they've arrested the person responsible for killing a 52-year-old Triangle man earlier this month in a parking lot.

U.S. Marshals arrested Devlon Stephen Crew-Hamilton, 31, on Friday in Washington, D.C. He's accused of killing Miles Hall after the two got into an argument that ended when Crew-Hamilton shot Hall in the chest and drove off, Prince William County police said in a news release.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Tavern Way on May 15 just after 9 p.m. where they found Hall bleeding out on the pavement. Officers gave him first aid, but they couldn't save his life. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police investigated and said evidence pointed to Crew-Hamilton as the shooter, authorities said in the release. They obtained a warrant for his arrest earlier this week.

Crew-Hamilton is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and more, police said. He is in custody without bond, but it's unclear where he's being held.

Hall was killed six days after his 28-year-old daughter, Ciera Berry, died in a fiery car crash while driving on Interstate 95. She hit a car while changing lanes, which sent her Nissan careening into another vehicle before it tumbled off the road and burst into flames. Other motorists were able to pull her passenger out of the car but couldn't save Berry. She had nine children between the ages of 2 months and 12 years old.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.