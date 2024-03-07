Players Mourn Loss Of Manassas Soccer Legend Ken Krieger, 69: 'More Than A Coach'

Ken Krieger, of Manassas, died Monday, March 4. He was 69 years old.

Krieger's brother, Scott, said he died of Alzheimer's, "a dreaded disease that first robbed him of his mind, then proceeded to shut down his body.

"He will missed not only by his family, but by the many students, players, coaches, teachers, colleagues and friends whose lives he touched," Scott said.

Krieger was inducted into the Virginia-DC Soccer Hall of Fame in 2010, and has in total coached Forest Park, Hylton, and Osbourn Park high school teams.

According to Inside Nova, he got his start at Osbourn Park and founded the programs at Hylton and Forest Park, where his daughter, Ali Krieger, was a standout member of the team. She later went pro.

Krieger led his teams to four state titles and two national championships.

He also coached at American University and George Mason University. He most recently held the position of Technical Director for Boys Soccer in McLean, according to LinkedIn.

Condolences came pouring in on social media for Krieger from both his players and his competition.

"Kenneth Krieger was so much more than a coach to all of us," one person wrote on his Facebook wall, sharing several photos. "I’m so thankful for the opportunities, lifelong friendships, and most of all, the memories. #sparklers."

"Rest easy Kenneth Krieger you will be sorely missed," another said. "You shared your wisdom selflessly with countless athletes, colleagues and coaches to help better the game. You inspired so many with your passion for life and love soccer. There are so many great memories and lessons learned."

Services have not been publicly announced.

