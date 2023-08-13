Person Walking On Tracks Killed By Train In Prince William County: Police (Developing)

On Saturday night, officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called to the Featherstone Road railroad crossing near Marseille Lane in Woodbridge, when a person was hit by a train while walking on the tracks.

Investigators say that the train engineer sounded the horn to alert the pedestrian - who has not been named - but he continued to walk on the tracks until he was struck and killed.

First responders were called to the scene, and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The pedestrian was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's Office to determine an identification.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

