Offsides: Man Slashed With Box-Cutter During Pick-Up Soccer Game In Prince William's Park: PD

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to investigate a stabbing that was reported at Veterans Park in Woodbridge, when a 29-year-old man was playing ball with other men when he was assaulted by his opponent.

According to a Prince William County Police Department spokesperson, the wanted man took out a box-cutter-style knife and cut his victim during the game, leading to a large fight that broke out between the two teams before they separated.

The man stabbed man left the field and sought treatment at an area hospital for his injury, which is wen the police were notified of the altercation.

Police described the stabbing suspect as a Hispanic man with black curly hair who is approximately 5-foot-4 with a thin build. No other details were released by the department.

