Missing Woman Last Seen In Scrubs, No Shoes Leaving UVA Heath Haymarket Medical Center: Police

Heather Marie Nicely, 38, was last seen leaving the UVA Heath Haymarket Medical Center in the Haymarket at approximately 12:47 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, county police said.

Nicely, of Warrenton, is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as endangered. She was last seen wearing green hospital scrubs and no shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

