MD Man, 47, Sent Sexually Explicit Texts To Child In Woodbridge: Cops

A 47-year-old Maryland man is accused of sending sexually-explicit messages to a minor earlier this year in Prince William County, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Lamar Bobby Hopkins, of Oxon Hill, MD, was an acquaintance of the victim who received the disturbing texts in February 2023, in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said.

A family member found the messages and contacted police. Following the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Hopkins. 

On March 25, Hopkins was served while incarcerated in Prince George’s County on an unrelated matter. He was extradited to Prince William County on Tuesday, April 9 and charged with four counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Hopkins was held without bond.

