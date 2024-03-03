Overcast 61°

Man Sporting Motorcycle Club Cut Abandoned Emaciated Dog In Woodbridge Park, Police Say

An extremely emaciated dog was found at a popular Prince William County Park on Saturday, now police are attempting to track down the person who left it behind, officials say.

The dog that was rescued in Prince William County.

 Photo Credit: Prince William County Police
Zak Failla
Officers responded on Sunday morning to investigate a dog that was found at the C. Lacey Compton Neighborhood Park in Woodbridge on Saturday, March 2 by an unknown man who drove away in a newer-model white Range Rover.

Police say that a Good Samaritan took the dog to the Prince William County Animal Services Center, where the dog - a male mixed-breed Hound believed to be between six and 12 months old - where he was being treated and is resting comfortably on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect who left the pup behind has been described as being a Black man with a heavy build who was wearing a black leather jacket with an unknown motorcycle club emblem.

Anyone with information regarding the dog or the man who abandoned him has been asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department by calling (703) 792-7000.

